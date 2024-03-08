Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,825,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,565,195. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

