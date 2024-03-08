Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Phreesia makes up about 2.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Phreesia worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $13,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $6,514,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $251,630. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 410,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. Truist Financial began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

