Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $97,711.69 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00092546 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

