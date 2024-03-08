Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $107.22 million and $4,662.01 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00130654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1136743 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $14,962.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

