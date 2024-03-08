Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%.
Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 3.0 %
PRAX opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $495.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.85. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $59.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 135.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,025,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,244,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 273,440 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
