Principal Co Lp Starboard Sells 75,729 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Principal Co Lp Starboard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 973,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,226. The company has a market cap of $458.94 million, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 609,084 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,820,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

