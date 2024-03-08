Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $148.64. 737,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,571. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.80.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

