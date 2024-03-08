Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27.05 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $27,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.90. 176,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

