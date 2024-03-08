Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28.23 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $28,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $235,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

ABNB stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

