Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $29.36 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $29,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,949,000 after purchasing an additional 345,079 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.7 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.26. 239,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 229.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,758,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

