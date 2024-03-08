Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $31.85 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 2,501,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

