Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,517,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.86. The company had a trading volume of 293,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,442. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $347.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day moving average is $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock worth $10,080,699 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

