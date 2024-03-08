Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.70. 80,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,319. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.