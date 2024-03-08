PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 111 ($1.41) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 184.33 ($2.34).

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Insider Activity

PZC traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 95.40 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,186. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 205.67 ($2.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.31.

In other news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £7,403 ($9,395.86). In other news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £7,403 ($9,395.86). Also, insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($63,155.67). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,856 shares of company stock worth $5,020,985. Insiders own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

