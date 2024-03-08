QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.36 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $166,942.61 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.06266602 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $161,284.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

