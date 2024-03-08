QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. QuantaSing Group had a negative return on equity of 66.22% and a net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. QuantaSing Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
QuantaSing Group Stock Up 1.8 %
QuantaSing Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,937. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $157.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.
QuantaSing Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantaSing Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bloomin’ Brands’ Stock Breakout: New Rally Budding?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MongoDB Stock’s AI Bubble Burst: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.