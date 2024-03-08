Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.90 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $8.49 or 0.00012411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $84.90 million and $34,104.19 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.43497784 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,981.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

