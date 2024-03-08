Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.32. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 409,724 shares.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 490,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 4,119,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

