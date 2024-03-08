RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $48.54

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.54, but opened at $43.75. RadNet shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 1,042,710 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,248.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 1,170,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RadNet by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RadNet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after buying an additional 194,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RadNet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

