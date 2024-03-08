Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $19.07

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $18.40. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 250,058 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC
Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.6 %
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 37.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,919. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bloomin’ Brands’ Stock Breakout: New Rally Budding?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MongoDB Stock’s AI Bubble Burst: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.