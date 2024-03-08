Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.03

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.03 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.28). Ramsdens shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.28), with a volume of 36,914 shares changing hands.

Ramsdens Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.30. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

