Raydium Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $365.19 million and $78.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000703 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,824,273 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
