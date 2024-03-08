RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,880.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 712,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 694,614 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 422,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of F traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,249,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,936,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

