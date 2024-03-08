RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,605,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,452,605. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $448.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.67.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

