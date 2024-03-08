RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 31.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $175.34. 84,924,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,283,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.