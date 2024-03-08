RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.23 and a 200 day moving average of $518.02. The company has a market cap of $439.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

