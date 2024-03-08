RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 88,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 80,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 372,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,070. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

