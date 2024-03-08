Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ: MFIC):

2/28/2024 – MidCap Financial Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – MidCap Financial Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – MidCap Financial Investment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – MidCap Financial Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – MidCap Financial Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC remained flat at $14.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 231,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,830. The stock has a market cap of $967.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Get MidCap Financial Investment Co alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 165,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.