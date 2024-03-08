Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.48

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.81. Redfin shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1,719,504 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.