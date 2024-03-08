REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 406,768 shares changing hands.
REGI U.S. Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About REGI U.S.
REGI U.S., Inc, through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc, designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications.
