Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RS traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $320.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,187. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $333.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.76 and a 200 day moving average of $277.47.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

