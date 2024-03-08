Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RARE stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $50.53. 501,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,736. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,270 shares of company stock worth $444,595. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

