Robert P. Mundy Sells 10,000 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.06. 140,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,821,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

