Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Posts Earnings Results

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $170.66 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

RBT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 1,116,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,838. Rubicon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubicon Technologies

In other Rubicon Technologies news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $26,236.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 102,591 shares of company stock valued at $147,580 in the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rubicon Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter worth $77,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

