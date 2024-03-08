SALT Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $35,170.96 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00025918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,501.61 or 0.99946863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007770 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00142192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02446049 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $31,324.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.