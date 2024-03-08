Sapphire Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $14.77 million and $1,189.47 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.43 or 0.05739680 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00062139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,673,362,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,652,686,183 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

