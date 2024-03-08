Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.47. Savara shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 84,601 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $9,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Savara by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

