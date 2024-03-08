Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Insider Buys £20,303 in Stock

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Kay bought 7,900 shares of Schroder Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,768.50).
Schroder Japan Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Schroder Japan Trust stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 258.70 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 214,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,215. The stock has a market cap of £308.45 million, a PE ratio of 984.62 and a beta of 0.52. Schroder Japan Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.37.
Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile
