Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Insider Buys £20,303 in Stock

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Kay bought 7,900 shares of Schroder Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,768.50).

Schroder Japan Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Schroder Japan Trust stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 258.70 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 214,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,215. The stock has a market cap of £308.45 million, a PE ratio of 984.62 and a beta of 0.52. Schroder Japan Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.37.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

