Secret Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $1,345.61 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00127390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00019555 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 201% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00275782 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,262.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

