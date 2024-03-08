SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $798.64

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.64 ($10.14) and traded as high as GBX 885.80 ($11.24). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 873 ($11.08), with a volume of 2,369,311 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.95) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
SEGRO Stock Performance
SEGRO Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is -1,029.41%.
Insider Activity at SEGRO
In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.14) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($89,148.37). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
