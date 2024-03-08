Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.16

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 15682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Sekisui House Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

