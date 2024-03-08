ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Up to $64.93

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.93, but opened at $66.93. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 4,623 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.