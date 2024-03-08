Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,533.39

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,533.39 ($32.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,568 ($32.59). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,541.82 ($32.26), with a volume of 539,430 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.46) to GBX 2,450 ($31.10) in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
