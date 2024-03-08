Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $539.52 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $539.52 million and approximately $43.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,436.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00655513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00129975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00057105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00215123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00169934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,705,415,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,679,173,884 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

