Siacoin (SC) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $532.14 million and approximately $40.95 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,366.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.00644721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00128683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00056217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00219591 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00057995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00163245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,703,345,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,677,117,955 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

