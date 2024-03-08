Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.14

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €58.14 ($63.20) and last traded at €57.70 ($62.72), with a volume of 543445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €57.50 ($62.50).

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

