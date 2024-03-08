SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $436.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,114.42 or 0.99960500 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00144069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,437,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,755,652.352467 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.14418833 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $451,535,327.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

