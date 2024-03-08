Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 99,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,075. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$996.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

