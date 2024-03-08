SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael S. Gross Purchases 22,636 Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SLR Investment Trading Down 0.7 %
SLR Investment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 248,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,789. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SLR Investment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
