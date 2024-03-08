Smart Portfolios LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Smart Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 38,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,381. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.